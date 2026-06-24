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Tony D’Angelo Taken Away In Ambulance After Brutal NXT Attack

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
Tony D’Angelo Taken Away In Ambulance After Brutal NXT Attack

Tony D’Angelo’s road to NXT Great American Bash took a dangerous turn on Tuesday night, as the NXT Champion was taken from the WWE Performance Center in an ambulance following a brutal attack by Naraku.

What was expected to be a routine contract signing for their upcoming NXT Championship clash quickly descended into chaos, leaving D’Angelo injured and his condition uncertain heading into one of NXT’s biggest events of the summer.

The long-running rivalry between D’Angelo and Naraku reached a new level during their face-to-face meeting. As D’Angelo looked over the contract, Naraku suddenly set the document ablaze before launching a fireball directly into the champion’s face.

The shocking assault immediately brought the segment to a halt as officials and medical personnel rushed to the ring. D’Angelo was left in obvious pain while NXT staff scrambled to regain control of the situation.

Later in the broadcast, cameras followed the aftermath to the parking lot, where D’Angelo was shown on the ground with a towel covering his head. Officials revealed he had suffered burns, while what appeared to be blood was visible through the towel. General Manager Robert Stone repeatedly called for medical assistance as the seriousness of the attack became clear.

Paramedics soon arrived, placing D’Angelo on a stretcher before loading him into an ambulance and transporting him away from the arena.

Fireball attacks have a long history in professional wrestling, but Naraku's actions sent a clear message ahead of Great American Bash. With the NXT Championship match looming, the biggest question now is whether D’Angelo will be medically cleared and ready to defend his title when the two rivals finally collide.

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