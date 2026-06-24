Wade Barrett Makes Surprise Return To NXT Commentary Team

WWE shook up the NXT commentary desk once again this week as the brand continued its recent run of broadcast changes.

With Booker T absent for a second straight episode, fans were treated to another familiar voice alongside Vic Joseph.

Corey Graves filled in last week, but this time WWE brought back a former NXT commentator whose return immediately sparked memories of the brand's past.

Ahead of the broadcast, NXT's social media channels aired a backstage segment featuring General Manager Robert Stone and Vic Joseph searching for the mystery guest expected to join the commentary team. After failing to track the person down, Stone assured Joseph he would sort everything out.

The answer came as the show got underway.

As Aaron Rourke and Tristan Angels opened the night with their Evolve Championship clash, Wade Barrett appeared at the commentary desk and joined Joseph for the broadcast. The move marked the latest temporary adjustment to NXT's announce team while Booker T remains away from television.

For longtime viewers, Barrett's return felt like a homecoming. He was a key part of the NXT commentary team between 2020 and 2022, working closely with Joseph before moving to WWE's main roster broadcasts.

Reports noted that Barrett's appearance came roughly 1,400 days after he began transitioning away from NXT. His final run as a full-time commentator on the brand ended shortly before Worlds Collide in 2022.

These days, Barrett calls the action on SmackDown alongside Joe Tessitore, making his surprise NXT appearance an unexpected addition to the show. WWE has yet to address Booker T's absence, leaving fans to speculate about when the Hall of Famer will return.

In the meantime, Barrett's comeback added a familiar voice to the broadcast and reminded fans why he became such a popular part of NXT's presentation in the first place.