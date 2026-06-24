Joey Janela Levels Serious Accusations Against Bully Ray

oey Janela has inserted himself into the growing war of words surrounding Bully Ray, escalating a social media dispute that originally began over comments aimed at AEW star Jon Moxley.

The controversy started after Bully Ray appeared on Busted Open Radio and took aim at Moxley and the Death Riders faction. Bully labeled Moxley a "fraud" and claimed he would "beat the living s***" out of him, sparking a reaction from MMA veteran Josh Barnett. Barnett publicly challenged Bully, leading to several heated exchanges on social media.

As the online back-and-forth continued, Bully insisted he was capable of fighting his own battles and even joked that he could "put you over" in a way that would make Barnett "legendary." When Barnett suggested fans would gladly pay to see them settle things in a fight, Bully fired back by accusing him of inserting himself into a situation that had nothing to do with him.

That exchange caught the attention of Janela, who wasted little time taking his own shots at the WWE Hall of Famer. The GCW star posted a scathing message on X, calling Bully "the biggest fraud on the Jersey Shore" and alleging that he regularly brushes off fans while attempting to impress much younger patrons at local establishments. Janela directly tagged Bully in the post and challenged him publicly.

Janela later expanded on his criticism by recalling an encounter from his early independent wrestling days. According to Janela, he approached Bully while seeking advice as a young wrestler and was allegedly told to either buy him a drink or leave him alone. Janela claimed that even after purchasing the drink, the interaction remained dismissive and left a lasting negative impression.

The criticism did not stop there. Janela also revisited a previous in-ring incident involving a flaming table spot, alleging that Bully used excessive lighter fluid before the stunt. Janela claimed the situation resulted in severe burns that required medical attention and said Bully showed little concern afterward. He contrasted that experience with the support he received from Matt Cardona, whom he said checked on him repeatedly during his recovery.

It is important to note that these allegations represent Janela's version of events and have not been independently verified. At the time of the exchange, Bully's public responses remained focused on Barnett rather than Janela.

Janela's comments also revived discussion of Bully Ray's past clashes with fellow wrestlers. One of the most notable involved Randy Orton, who publicly criticized Bully years ago following an injury-related dispute. Similar accusations appeared in Dave Batista's autobiography, where Batista alleged that Bully often treated younger talent poorly and failed to show concern when colleagues were hurt.

Despite those past issues, Bully and Orton eventually repaired their relationship. In 2024, Bully confirmed that the two had resolved their differences and moved on from their long-running disagreement.