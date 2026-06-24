CMLL Nears Major Attendance Milestone With 60 Sellouts In 2026

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) continues to build momentum in 2026, with the legendary promotion enjoying one of the strongest stretches in its recent history. The company has now recorded 60 sellout events this year, putting it just three away from matching its total from all of 2025 despite the calendar not yet reaching its halfway point.

Reports from Mexican media have highlighted the promotion's impressive attendance figures, particularly at its flagship Viernes Espectacular events inside Arena México. Many of those shows have sold out before fans even arrive at the venue, reflecting the growing demand for CMLL's product.

The recent run of successful events, including the Guadalajara Legados show, the 67th Anniversary event at Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara, and the latest Fantasticamania card, helped push the company to the 60 sellout milestone.

Founded in 1933, CMLL remains the oldest active professional wrestling promotion in the world. The company regularly presents multiple events each week across several venues, including Arena México, Arena Coliseo, Arena Puebla, and Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara. Arena México, often referred to as the cathedral of lucha libre, remains the centerpiece of the promotion's operations and can accommodate approximately 16,500 fans.

CMLL's popularity has also extended well beyond its traditional audience. Earlier this year, members of globally recognized K-pop group BTS, including Jin, Jimin, and Suga, attended a Viernes Espectacular event during a visit to Mexico City. The appearance generated widespread attention online, particularly after CMLL star Místico entered wearing a BTS-themed jacket before greeting the group following his match. The moment quickly spread across social media and introduced many international fans to Mexican lucha libre.

Místico remains one of the promotion's biggest attractions and currently holds both the CMLL World Welterweight Championship and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

The company shows no signs of slowing down. This week's schedule includes the special "Mitos en el Ring" event at Arena México on June 25, a unique production combining lucha libre with pre-Hispanic mythology through live performances, music, dance, and visual storytelling. Additional events include a Tuesday card headlined by Máscara Dorada and Volador Jr. against El Phantasmo and Black Tiger, the 67th Anniversary celebration at Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara, the traditional Viernes Espectacular, and the family-focused Domingo Familiar event, along with shows in Puebla and Coliseo.

With attendance numbers continuing to climb and major events consistently drawing packed crowds, CMLL appears well on its way to setting a new sellout record before the end of 2026.