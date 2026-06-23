WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For June 26 Taping In London, England

WWE taped the June 26 edition of SmackDown on Tuesday night at London's O2 Arena before the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions this weekend.

The episode marks the end of SmackDown's three hour format for 2026, with WWE set to return the blue brand to a two hour broadcast moving forward.

One of the night's biggest moments saw Blake Monroe officially arrive on SmackDown. Following Giulia's victory over Kiana James, Monroe stormed the ring and launched an attack on the former champion. Aside from a brief backstage appearance alongside Chelsea Green, it was Monroe's first live appearance in front of the SmackDown audience since being called up from NXT earlier this year. WWE has spent the past several weeks airing promotional vignettes to build anticipation for her arrival.

Elsewhere, the unpredictable Danhausen continued making waves as he teamed with Matt Cardona against Los Garzas. The duo picked up the win thanks in part to unexpected assistance from The Miz and Kit Wilson.

The closing segment focused on the upcoming Night of Champions clashes, with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn exchanging words ahead of their highly anticipated Triple Threat Match. King of the Ring finalists Jey Uso and Oba Femi also became involved as tensions escalated. As expected, the segment ended with all five men trading punches in a chaotic brawl to send the crowd home buzzing.

Additional developments throughout the taping included a major shakeup within Solo Sikoa's camp, as Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga informed Solo they were leaving him behind. The War Raiders also issued a challenge to WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth, while Jade Cargill continued her momentum with a victory over Chelsea Green.

Full WWE SmackDown Spoilers For June 26

• Trick Williams opened the show and was interrupted by Ricky Saints.

• Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

• The War Raiders challenged WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth backstage.

• Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga officially split from Solo Sikoa.

• Solo Sikoa and LA Knight engaged in an in-ring confrontation.

• Paige defeated Jacy Jayne.

• Danhausen and Matt Cardona defeated Los Garzas with help from The Miz and Kit Wilson.

• Jade Cargill defeated Chelsea Green.

• Giulia defeated Kiana James before being attacked by Blake Monroe.

• Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Oba Femi ended the show in a massive brawl.

What did you think of the big moments from this week's SmackDown taping? Share your reactions and predictions in the comments below and join the discussion with fellow wrestling fans.