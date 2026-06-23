Nikki And Brie Bella Take Bonita Bonita To NASCAR With Alex Labbé Partnership

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Garcia are bringing their Bonita Bonita wine brand to NASCAR this weekend, teaming up with driver Alex Labbé for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

The partnership will see Bonita Bonita featured on Labbé's car as the Bella Twins add some celebrity star power to one of NASCAR's most unique race weekends. Lube-A-Boom will also be involved as a secondary sponsor.

"We’re mixing speed, sparkle, and a splash of Wine Country," Nikki Garcia said.

Brie Garcia added, "Alex brings the racing edge, and Bonita Bonita brings the flavor. It’s the ultimate race-weekend recipe."

Labbé was equally enthusiastic about the collaboration.

"I was really excited when my team presented this opportunity to me. Nikki and Brie will bring a fun energy to the race," he said. "I’m looking forward to celebrating a strong run after the race with Bonita Bonita Grand Cuvée."

The Garcias will also be part of the fan experience at Sonoma, hosting a live recording of The Nikki & Brie Show, meeting fans, and taking part in Bonita Bonita wine tastings throughout the weekend.

The race takes place on June 27 and promises a unique blend of racing, entertainment, and Wine Country flair.