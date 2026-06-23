Former MLW Champion Matthew Justice Exits Promotion

Matthew Justice's run with Major League Wrestling has come to an end.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Justice is among several names who have officially exited MLW in recent weeks.

"Add Matthew Justice to those who have officially departed the company in recent weeks."

Justice first joined MLW in 2023 and went on to capture both the MLW National Openweight Championship and the MLW World Tag Team Championship during his time with the promotion.

His most recent appearance for MLW came at a March FUSION taping, where he competed in a Bunkhouse Stampede match held to determine a new MLW Southern Crown Champion.

A 20-year veteran of the wrestling business, Justice has built a reputation across a number of promotions, including GCW, CMLL, wXw Germany, and The Wrestling REVOLVER. He has also made appearances for AEW and previously spent time under a WWE developmental contract in the early 2010s.

With his MLW chapter now closed, it remains to be seen where Justice lands next as he continues his wrestling career on the independent scene and beyond.