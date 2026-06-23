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Enzo Amore Shares Career Changing Story Involving John Cena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Enzo Amore Shares Career Changing Story Involving John Cena

Enzo Amore recently reflected on his early days in WWE, revealing how determined he was to stand out from the moment he arrived at the Performance Center.

Speaking with Emilio Sparks during a lengthy interview, Amore shared that he repeatedly submitted the same ring name whenever WWE officials asked new recruits to provide character ideas. While many of the wrestlers who arrived alongside him were eventually released, Amore remained committed to his vision and refused to change course.

“I wrote down a list of 20 names. Every time they asked me to submit names, I submitted Enzo Amore. Within a week of getting there, I got there with like 20, 30 other people. They all got fired. The only people that made it was Charlotte, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley, and I was the last guy to get a name.”

Amore also opened up about a pivotal moment in NXT that helped shape his future in WWE. At the time, he believed he was little more than a long-shot project who would get a brief opportunity before returning home. However, an unexpected encounter with John Cena changed everything.

Recalling the experience, Amore explained that after competing in a match and feeling discouraged about how things had gone, he was informed that Cena wanted to speak with him backstage. What followed became one of the most memorable moments of his WWE journey.

“I go to the ring that day in NXT to do a job, and a guy did me a favor, and Triple H brought me here, and I think he was just doing a charity case. I think it was like, ‘okay, let me give this guy his fking bar story, so that he can go back home and tell everybody about how he had a WWE match,’ you know? Like, fk, like made a dream come true, right? I get to the ring, I do the job when I get out to the ring and he buries me, and I’m like, oh sh*t, I got my head down, I’m walking out and Rob Naylor goes, ‘heads up John Cena wants to see you.’ I’m like, what? can he ... I run with him. I’m like, running through the parking lot of NXT. I get there and all the boys are kind of looking at me when I come in and they all clap for me, and I’m like, ‘what the f**k is happening?’ All of a sudden John Cena calls me over to him like this, he goes, ‘I’ve been here for three hours and I want you to know you’re the only thing that’s caught my attention all day.’ So would you like to come to the ring with me in the dark segment?’ I immediately in that moment did something. I don’t know what God took over, and I went, ‘can I come to the ring with that big guy right there? The seven foot tall guy? That’s my tag team partner. His name is Big Cass.’ John Cena was like, yeah.”

The decision proved significant, as it helped introduce the chemistry between Amore and Big Cass that would later make them one of NXT's most popular acts. Looking back, Amore clearly views that interaction with Cena as one of the key moments that helped launch his WWE career.

What do you think of John Cena's role in helping Enzo Amore gain confidence early in his WWE career? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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