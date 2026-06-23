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Steve-O Explains Why He Has No Interest In Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Steve-O Explains Why He Has No Interest In Returning To WWE

Steve-O has no plans to step back into a WWE ring, despite his memorable appearance on RAW nearly two decades ago.

Speaking with ClutchPoints, the Jackass star praised professional wrestlers and stressed that he has never viewed the industry as simple entertainment or stunt work.

"Oh no, I don’t view any of the wrestling antics as child’s play. I mean, those guys are gnarly, man. And I think that increasingly over the years, the bar just gets higher and higher for the acrobatic feats."

Steve-O's most famous WWE moment came in 2006 when he and Chris Pontius crossed paths with Umaga on Monday Night RAW. While the segment remains a fan favorite, Steve-O admitted he has no desire to try topping it.

"You’re likely aware of my featured match on Monday Night RAW where I went up against Umaga with Chris Pontius. That’s a bar that I don’t wanna mess with, man. I don’t want to try and outdo that."

Unlike fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who returned for a high-profile WrestleMania showdown with Sami Zayn, Steve-O is content leaving his WWE experience in the past.

Health is also a major factor in his decision. After years of putting his body through extreme punishment, he acknowledged that taking fewer risks is the smarter move these days.

"I gotta be a little careful with my body at this point."

Comment Below: Would you like to see Steve-O make one more appearance in WWE, or should his unforgettable moment with Umaga remain untouched? Share your thoughts in the comments below! 💬👇

 
 

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