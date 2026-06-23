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Goldberg Names Brock Lesnar As The Best Opponent Of His Career

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Goldberg Names Brock Lesnar As The Best Opponent Of His Career

Goldberg has named Brock Lesnar as the greatest opponent of his WWE career, citing their similar styles and physical presence as the key reason their rivalry stood out above all others.

Speaking with Going Ringside at River City Wrestling Con, Goldberg reflected on his history with Lesnar and explained why he considers "The Beast Incarnate" his best rival inside the squared circle.

"At the end of the day, Brock Lesnar was my best opponent, because he was a mirror image of myself, just as a blonde wrestler," Goldberg said. "And you know, I played football. So, the dynamic of having two absolute monsters in the ring together, I was more excited than anyone because he was a guy that could take it if I hit him."

The rivalry between Goldberg and Lesnar spanned more than a decade and featured three singles matches. Their first encounter took place at WrestleMania XX in 2004, with Goldberg scoring the victory in a bout officiated by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. While the match has since become infamous due to fans knowing both men were leaving WWE at the time, it marked the beginning of one of the company's most unique powerhouse rivalries.

More than 12 years later, Goldberg stunned the wrestling world by defeating Lesnar in just seconds at Survivor Series 2016 during his return to WWE. The two crossed paths again in the 2017 Royal Rumble before settling the score at WrestleMania 33, where Lesnar emerged victorious to capture the WWE Universal Championship.

Although Lesnar won their final showdown, Goldberg finished the rivalry with a 2-1 advantage in singles competition, giving him the overall edge in one of WWE's most memorable clashes between dominant attractions.

Elsewhere in the interview, Goldberg discussed his decision to join WWE, describing it as an "unwinnable" situation at the time. Despite some of the challenges he faced during his run, he spoke positively about WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque, praising him as a good person.

Do you agree with his choice? Let us know in the comments.

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