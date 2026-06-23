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WWE Hoping Fans Embrace Chad Gable’s New Entrance Theme

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
WWE Hoping Fans Embrace Chad Gable’s New Entrance Theme

Chad Gable’s new entrance music is here to stay, and WWE is reportedly hoping fans will eventually be singing along rather than criticizing the change.

After briefly reverting to his original theme on the June 8 episode of RAW, Gable has consistently used a new Def Rebel-produced track since June 15. While the response from fans has been mixed, WWE appears committed to making it a key part of his presentation moving forward.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE's goal is for the song to become an interactive crowd anthem, with fans joining in during weekly television shows and Premium Live Events.

The strategy suggests WWE sees the theme as more than just a new entrance track. With Gable seemingly moving on from the El Grande Americano character, the company is looking to elevate his profile and make his entrance a bigger part of the overall package.

That could become especially important with SummerSlam approaching. Early discussion has centered on Gable potentially having a significant role at the event in Minneapolis, his hometown, where a strong crowd reaction could help cement him as a featured star.

Meanwhile, the El Grande Americano experiment appears to have exceeded expectations. Reports indicate Fanatics was impressed by the performance of the ring-worn mask auction, opening the door for similar memorabilia opportunities in the future.

The mask may be gone, but WWE is clearly continuing to invest in Gable's momentum. The new theme song is the latest piece of that puzzle, with the company now hoping fans embrace it as part of his next chapter.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable's new entrance theme? Share your opinion in the comments below.

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