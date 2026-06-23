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Paul Heyman Says AEW Has Made Wrestling Better For Talent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Paul Heyman Says AEW Has Made Wrestling Better For Talent

Paul Heyman has shared his support for AEW's presence in the wrestling industry, stating that he believes the business is stronger when multiple promotions are competing and pushing each other to improve.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Heyman reflected on the impact AEW has had since launching in 2019. He noted that one of the biggest changes has been the increased earning potential for wrestlers, as talent now has more than one major company competing for their services.

Heyman pointed to AEW President Tony Khan as a major factor in that shift, explaining that the emergence of a well-funded alternative created stronger negotiating leverage for performers. He also praised AEW for offering a distinct presentation and style that differs from WWE, giving fans another major option in the marketplace.

Continuing a comparison he has made in the past, Heyman likened AEW's in-ring approach to the fast-paced style seen in classic matches between Rob Van Dam and Jerry Lynn. He also compared AEW star Jon Moxley to ECW originals The Sandman and New Jack.

Despite his influential role behind the scenes in WWE, Heyman made it clear that he does not view other promotions as a threat. Instead, he welcomes competition and believes it ultimately benefits both the industry and the fans.

"I love the fact that they're there," Heyman said. "I love that there's an alternative for the audience. I love that there's something else out there that captures the imagination of wrestling fans. I'm glad they're around, and honestly, I wish there were more promotions."

He added that additional competition would only motivate WWE to continue raising its standards.

"It's only going to make us work harder to be better than all of them," Heyman said, while noting that WWE still enjoys major advantages through its global reach and decades of history.

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