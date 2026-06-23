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WWE Raw Maintains Strong Netflix Audience For June 15 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
WWE Raw Maintains Strong Netflix Audience For June 15 Episode

WWE Raw continued to hold steady on Netflix with the June 15 episode attracting 2.4 million global views, matching the audience figure from the previous week.

According to Netflix's Tudum rankings, the June 15 edition of Raw placed seventh worldwide among all shows on the platform and ranked sixth in the United States. The June 8 episode also generated 2.4 million global views, finishing sixth globally and eighth in the U.S.

While viewership remained unchanged week to week, Raw improved its standing among American audiences and remained one of Netflix's most-watched weekly programs.

The five most-viewed WWE Raw clips on YouTube from the June 15 episode were:

• Oba Femi advances to the King of the Ring Final – 1.2 million views

• Roman Reigns gifts Jacob Fatu an Ula Fala – 1.1 million views

• Jacob Fatu splashes Eric André on Roman Reigns' orders – 1.1 million views

• Jacob Fatu applies the Tongan Death Grip to LA Knight after talks break down – 753,000 views

• Liv Morgan asks Danhausen for a favor – 448,000 views

The numbers continue to highlight the strong online interest surrounding Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, whose storyline dominated the week's most-watched content across WWE's digital platforms.

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