Trick Williams Reveals He Married Lash Legend During WWE Absence

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams has revealed that he and fellow WWE star Lash Legend are officially married.

During the tapings for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in London, England, Williams shared that he was absent from last week's show because he had tied the knot with Legend in Jamaica.

The couple's relationship reached a major milestone last November when Williams proposed during a Thanksgiving gathering at their new home. Now, the pair have officially begun married life following a ceremony held on June 20.

Their wedding was featured exclusively by People, with approximately 120 guests in attendance. Among those present for the celebration were Oba Femi, Nia Jax, Lil Yachty, and several other friends and family members. Williams' older brother, Andre Boltob, officiated the ceremony.

Speaking about the special day, Legend explained that they wanted the event to be memorable not only for themselves but for everyone who attended.

"We really wanted to give people a trip and a wedding they've never experienced before," Lash Legend said. "We both have people who love and support us, so we wanted to have this special time for everyone. We both take marriage seriously and are ready to be life partners."

She also reflected on how their relationship developed over time.

"We were truly friends for a couple years," Legend recalled. "Then once we both were single we decided to get to know each other romantically. Our morals and values align seamlessly. We are so selfless toward each other and are truly madly in love with each other."

The ceremony took place in the gardens of Trident Castle, a picturesque European-style venue overlooking the bay in Port Antonio, Jamaica. Looking ahead, the newlyweds hope to enjoy a honeymoon trip to Africa and embark on a safari adventure once their demanding WWE schedules allow.

The pair also expressed excitement about continuing to travel together and eventually starting a family in the future.

Everyone at WrestlingNewsSource extends their congratulations to Trick Williams and Lash Legend on their marriage and wishes them all the best in the years ahead.