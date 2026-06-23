Former NXT Champion Makes WWE SmackDown Debut In SPOILER Segment

A familiar face from NXT has officially arrived on WWE SmackDown.

Friday Night SmackDown is currently being taped at London's O2 Arena ahead of its broadcast later this week on the USA Network. During the taping, WWE introduced a former NXT standout to the blue brand, setting the stage for a new rivalry in the women's division.

Warning: Major SmackDown spoilers follow.

According to Fightful Select, Blake Monroe was scheduled to make her SmackDown debut during the taping by targeting Giulia following her match against Kiana James.

The report stated: "Fightful Select has learned that Blake Monroe is set to debut on SmackDown during the taping that is taking place right now in the UK. Blake is set to attack Giulia following her bout with Kiana James."

The reported angle played out as expected, with Monroe appearing after Giulia's match and launching an attack, officially announcing her arrival on SmackDown.

The confrontation continues a story involving Giulia and Kiana James that has been developing throughout June. On the June 5 edition of SmackDown, Giulia showed a more fan-friendly side after reaching her breaking point with James following repeated provocation. Their issues escalated further the following week when Giulia got the upper hand on her rival.

Monroe now appears to be stepping directly into the spotlight opposite Giulia. The former NXT Women's North American Champion recently wrapped up her run on NXT, with her final televised match coming in April when she challenged Tatum Paxley in a Casket Match but came up short in her bid to reclaim the title.

A feud between Monroe and Giulia is a natural fit given their previous encounters before joining WWE, where the two competitors shared history on the Japanese wrestling scene. WWE has also spent several weeks airing Monroe vignette packages on SmackDown, signaling that her main roster arrival was only a matter of time.

Before making her televised debut, Monroe also picked up a victory over Jordynne Grace in a dark match prior to the May 15 edition of SmackDown.

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