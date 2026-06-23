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Tony Khan Names AEW's New Generation Of Pillars

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Tony Khan Names AEW's New Generation Of Pillars

AEW President Tony Khan has named four stars he believes represent some of the most significant additions to the company's roster in recent years, highlighting Thekla, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, and Mercedes Moné as key talents helping shape AEW's future.

During an interview with Q93, Khan was asked who he would identify as AEW's modern-day "pillars." While noting that every fan would likely have a different answer, Khan pointed to a group of younger stars who have joined the promotion over the past few years and quickly become important pieces of the roster.

"Well, that's a great question. It's tricky because it's somewhat in the eye of the beholder," Khan said. "You know, you could ask 100 fans to pick four pillars and they might have 99 different answers. In this case, there are so many great young wrestlers. If I was to pick from a young group right now that has come in in recent years, I would say, of the new arrivals, you'd have Thekla, Kevin Knight, I think Kyle Fletcher, and looking up and down the roster, I mean, Mercedes Mone."

Khan continued by praising the company's ability to strengthen an already talented roster through free-agent acquisitions.

"Really, when I look at the AEW stars, we had a great roster at the very beginning and we've brought in great free agents as we've gone on that have come in in recent years. So those would be four great people that have come into AEW in recent years that are now very important in the company."

Thekla and Kevin Knight currently hold championship gold in AEW, with Thekla reigning as AEW Women's World Champion and Knight serving as TNT Champion. Fletcher has previously captured both the TNT Championship and AEW World Trios Championship, while Moné is a former TBS Champion and remains one of the promotion's most recognizable stars.

There is also a potential blockbuster match on the horizon. Should Thekla successfully defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Starlight Kid at Forbidden Door and Moné defeat Maya World in the Owen Hart Cup finals, the stage would be set for a highly anticipated championship showdown between the two at All In 2026.

The discussion naturally invites comparisons to AEW's original "Four Pillars," a label famously associated with MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara following the company's launch in 2019. Since then, MJF and Allin have enjoyed the greatest success among the group, with both reaching the top of the company as AEW World Champions. MJF currently sits in his third reign as AEW World Champion.

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