NJPW G1 Climax 36 Field Grows With Two New Qualifiers

Two more competitors have officially punched their tickets to the 2026 NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

During Tuesday's Road to G1 event, Yuto-Ice and Aaron Wolf both emerged victorious in their respective qualifying matches to secure spots in this year's prestigious tournament. Yuto-Ice earned his place in the A Block lineup by defeating Taichi, while Wolf locked down a position in B Block after overcoming YOSHI-HASHI.

For Wolf, the achievement marks another major milestone in a rapid rise through New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Olympic gold medal-winning judoka only made his NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 20 earlier this year, yet he has already established himself as one of the promotion's standout newcomers. Currently in his second reign as NEVER Openweight Champion, Wolf now joins the select group of rookies who have competed in the G1 Climax during their first year with the company.

Yuto-Ice's road to qualification proved more challenging. Following the loss of the IWGP Tag Team Championships to Great-O-Khan and HENARE at Dominion, he was forced into the tournament's play-in series. His successful win over Taichi secured his place in the field, while his tag team partner OSKAR still has work to do. OSKAR will face Yujiro Takahashi on July 6 for one of the remaining tournament spots.

The final two G1 Climax positions will be decided on July 6, with El Phantasmo taking on Ryohei Oiwa and OSKAR battling Takahashi. Once those matches are complete, the field for this year's tournament will be finalized.

The 2026 G1 Climax officially gets underway on July 11 and concludes on August 16. In addition to tournament glory, the winner will earn a future shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Yota Tsuji.

Updated G1 Climax 36 Participants

A Block:

• Konosuke Takeshita

• Yota Tsuji

• SANADA

• Shingo Takagi

• Jake Lee

• Oleg Boltin

• Hirooki Goto

• Great-O-Khan

• Yuto-Ice

• Winner of El Phantasmo vs. Ryohei Oiwa

B Block:

• Callum Newman

• Zack Sabre Jr.

• Shota Umino

• Yuya Uemura

• Ren Narita

• Drilla Moloney

• Gabe Kidd

• HENARE

• Aaron Wolf

• Winner of Yujiro Takahashi vs. OSKAR