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WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Complete ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From June 22 Jacksonville Taping

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Complete ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From June 22 Jacksonville Taping

Ring of Honor taped a packed lineup of matches on June 22 from WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, for upcoming episodes of ROH on HonorClub.

Several championships were successfully defended during the taping. ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Outrunners retained their titles with a victory over Beef and Premier Athletes, while ROH Television Champion Lio Rush turned back Lee Johnson to keep hold of his championship. In the night's main title bout, ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Bryan Keith to remain champion.

Athena and Billie Starkz continued their dominant run by defeating Viva Van and Lacey Lane, while Mina Shirakawa teamed with Queen Aminata to pick up a win over Kaci Lennox and Sahara Seven. Elsewhere in the women's division, Zayda Steel scored a victory over Cassie Lee, and Isla Dawn defeated Kelsey Raegan.

The taping also featured a number of notable multi person matches. Eddie Kingston joined forces with Ortiz, Tommy Billington and Adam Priest to defeat Shane Taylor Promotions, while Scorpio Sky and Top Flight overcame The Frat House. Billy Gunn, Brady Booker and Elijah Drago also earned a victory against Aaron Solo, Dante Casanova and Tome Filip.

In singles action, AR Fox defeated Alan Angels, Action Andretti beat Alex Reynolds, Angelico overcame Tim Bosby, Anthony Ogogo defeated Kiran Grey, and Hook picked up a win against Nick Comoroto. Satnam Singh was also victorious, defeating Bruss Hamilton.

One of the more noteworthy moments came during the ROH Women's Pure Championship match between Deonna Purrazzo and Steph De Lander. The bout was ruled a no contest after Purrazzo suffered an apparent injury following a suplex on the floor and had to be assisted to the back.

Following his win over LSG, Tehuti Miles was approached by Shane Taylor Promotions, who attempted to recruit him into the group, potentially setting up a future storyline.

Additional results saw Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeat Mason Madden and Mansoor, The Kingdom overcome The WorkHorsemen, Dezmond Xavier score victories over both Brandon Cutler and later alongside Zachary Wentz and The Von Erichs in an eight man tag team match, and Juice Robinson and Ace Austin defeat Grizzled Young Veterans.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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