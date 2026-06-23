Josh Barnett Challenges Bully Ray After AEW Death Riders Comments

Josh Barnett has responded after WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took aim at Jon Moxley and the Death Riders faction during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

During the discussion, Bully Ray criticized the group’s impact in AEW, stating that the Death Riders have done little to benefit the promotion. He also suggested the faction exists because Moxley has significant influence with AEW President Tony Khan. Bully then escalated his comments by targeting Moxley directly, declaring that he would "kick the s*** out of Jon Moxley" and labeling him a "fraud."

Those remarks quickly caught the attention of MMA veteran and professional wrestler Josh Barnett, who fired back on social media.

Barnett made it clear that Moxley is capable of handling himself, but offered a warning of his own to Bully Ray.

"Interesting take here, Bully. Mox can handle himself just fine, so he doesn't need me to fight any battles for him, but if you ever have the itch to feel what it would be like to have your ass kicked so thoroughly to the point of epic humiliation, I can help you with that."

Barnett continued the challenge, claiming he could not only "beat the s*** out of you," but do it in a way that would make the beating "legendary," before ending the message with, "For you, any time. Just ask."

While Bully Ray did not directly address Barnett's comments, he later posted a quote from P.T. Barnum on social media that read: "There's a sucker born every minute..."

Interesting take here "Bully".



Mox can handle himself just fine, so he doesn't need me to fight any battles for him, but if you ever have the itch to feel what it would be like to have your ass kicked so thoroughly to the point of epic humiliation, I can help you with that.



I… https://t.co/vcezeOBfA3 , 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) June 22, 2026