Kevin Nash Calls AEW Champion MJF 'Super Talented'

Kevin Nash has responded after receiving major praise from AEW World Champion MJF, who recently credited Nash with helping change the wrestling business for the better.

During an appearance on the Shut Up and Wrestle podcast, MJF praised Nash, the late Scott Hall, and agent Barry Bloom for their role in reshaping wrestler contracts during the 1990s. According to MJF, their move from WWE to WCW helped establish guaranteed contracts and improved earning potential across the industry.

"People love to sh** on Nash and Hall. They made professional wrestling for professional wrestlers healthier," MJF said. "I don’t give a f*** what you think of the NWO or all the politics. Every wrestler should be very thankful for Barry Bloom, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall."

Nash addressed those comments on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast and expressed his appreciation for MJF's remarks. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that the two have spoken privately and made it clear he holds the AEW star in high regard.

"I think he knows how much I appreciate him. So we've had conversations. I think he's super talented," Nash said.

When co-host Sean Oliver asked whether changing the financial landscape of professional wrestling would ultimately define Nash's legacy, Nash initially laughed it off, joking that it certainly would not be remembered for anything he did from the top rope. He then reflected on his long-standing philosophy regarding wrestling as a profession.

"I've said it from day one. When you break in, it's like, why is it they call it the business, but when you treat it like one, you're a motherf***er? I've never went to work anywhere in my life and the bottom line wasn't about getting paid. I want to get paid."

The discussion also touched on a fan theory that the Kliq, and later the NWO, functioned as an unofficial union within the wrestling industry by helping talent realize their value and negotiate better deals. Nash agreed that the group shifted the mindset of many wrestlers and noted that the NWO brand remains a strong merchandise seller decades after its creation.

Nash also shared his thoughts on one of MJF's most memorable AEW moments, the controversial 2022 promo in which he repeatedly told AEW President Tony Khan to fire him. The segment blurred the line between storyline and reality, leaving many fans unsure what was genuine.

According to Nash, he was completely convinced by the performance.

"When he did the one where he was telling Tony Khan, 'fire me, fire me, Tony, fire me,' they cut his mic off. I was watching it live, and I just thought, man, he must want to go to fing New York. And I went, 'oh fk, man, you got me.'"

The exchange highlights the mutual respect between Nash and MJF, with the veteran praising the AEW World Champion's ability to captivate audiences while MJF continues to acknowledge the lasting impact Nash had on the business side of professional wrestling.