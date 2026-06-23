Mick Foley To Miss AEW Forbidden Door Due To Prior Commitment

Mick Foley will not be appearing at AEW Forbidden Door in San Jose, according to Dave Meltzer.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that Foley is already committed to a comedy show in Seabrook, New Hampshire, scheduled for the same day as the pay-per-view. Although Foley reportedly explored the possibility of rescheduling the appearance, those efforts were unsuccessful, preventing him from taking part in the AEW event.

Despite missing Forbidden Door, Foley is expected to be available for AEW programming moving forward. The WWE Hall of Famer, who recently joined the company, has reportedly cleared the remainder of his calendar following the pay-per-view. That leaves him open for appearances on Dynamite and future AEW pay-per-view events throughout September, as well as later in November and December.

Meltzer also revealed that Foley has described 2025 as the busiest year of his wrestling career. According to the report, the hardcore legend spent more time traveling than at any previous stage of his career and had already locked in a large portion of his 2026 commitments before reaching an agreement with AEW.