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Joe Doering Preparing For Hospice Care Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Joe Doering Preparing For Hospice Care Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle

Joe Doering’s battle with brain cancer has taken a heartbreaking turn, as the former TNA World Tag Team Champion and two-time All Japan Pro Wrestling Triple Crown Champion is preparing to enter hospice care.

The update was shared by Doering’s sister-in-law, Mandy Banh, who has been helping organize fundraising efforts for the veteran wrestler throughout his ongoing health struggle. In a message posted on Monday, Banh revealed that Doering’s condition has worsened and asked supporters to keep him in their thoughts.

“Sad to share the news that Joe is heading to hospice soon. If anyone is local & would want to visit, please send a message. Joe could use all your good thoughts & prayers,” she wrote.

Doering, now 44 years old, has been fighting brain cancer for nearly ten years. His first diagnosis came in 2016, and after a courageous fight he eventually returned to the ring. However, in 2022 he announced that the cancer had returned. He later underwent surgery on his brain stem, which resulted in ataxia affecting the right side of his body and left him dependent on a wheelchair. Following that procedure, he stepped away from professional wrestling.

The challenges continued in late 2025 when Doering’s family disclosed that doctors had discovered a third brain tumor. A fundraising campaign titled “Help Joe Pin Cancer: 3x the Charm” was launched to assist with mounting medical expenses and help support his wife as she took time away from work to care for him.

Despite the setbacks, those closest to Doering have consistently praised his attitude and determination. Banh previously described him as remaining “determined, focused, and most of all, in good spirits” throughout the difficult journey, noting that he never allowed himself to be defined by the illness.

A native of Windsor, Ontario, Doering trained under Scott D’Amore at the Can-Am Wrestling School before building a successful international wrestling career. He became one of the top foreign stars in All Japan Pro Wrestling, capturing the prestigious Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship in both 2014 and 2017. He also enjoyed multiple reigns as World Tag Team Champion during his time with the promotion.

In 2020, Doering joined TNA Wrestling as a member of Violent By Design alongside Eric Young. During his run with the group, he captured the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice and became a respected presence within the company.

The wrestling world continues to rally around Doering and his family as they navigate this difficult chapter.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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