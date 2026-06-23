AEW Dynamite Features EIGHT Matches Ahead Of Forbidden Door

AEW is loading up this week's edition of Dynamite, and according to Dave Meltzer, there is more than one reason behind the packed lineup.

The June 24 episode will serve as AEW's final stop before Forbidden Door this Sunday and is set to feature eight matches from Rio Rancho, New Mexico. That is a significant increase from the usual four to six matches that have typically appeared on Dynamite throughout 2026.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that the expanded card is not only designed to strengthen the build toward Forbidden Door but is also intended to compete with major sporting competition airing at the same time. With World Cup soccer drawing global attention, AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly making a conscious effort to deliver a standout show.

"One of the reasons it is so loaded is because Tony Khan is a soccer guy. He is well aware of the World Cup and he's trying to put on a hell of a show going against World Cup soccer, and that is part of it," Meltzer explained. "And again, building this pay-per-view for Sunday."

Khan's ties to soccer extend beyond his wrestling responsibilities. Alongside leading AEW and his involvement with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, he also serves as Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations for Fulham FC in the English Premier League.

The current lineup for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite includes:

• AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

• Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

• The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Místico, Bandido & Brody King

• Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jack Perry

• The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito)

• Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

• Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet

• Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir

With Forbidden Door just days away, AEW appears determined to make its final television stop one of the most eventful Dynamite episodes of the year.