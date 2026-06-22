WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Finals Set For ESPN Broadcast



WWE has confirmed that both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament finals will take place during the opening hour of Night of Champions this Saturday.

The announcement was made during this week's episode of WWE RAW, revealing that the tournament finals will be featured early in the premium live event, which will also be simulcast on ESPN. Fans in the United States can watch the entire show through the ESPN Unlimited app, while international viewers can stream the event on Netflix.

While WWE has not yet revealed the exact order of the matches, the King of the Ring final will see Oba Femi battle Jey Uso, while IYO SKY faces Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring final.

The stakes are high, with SummerSlam world championship opportunities on the line for both winners. Morgan, who currently reigns as Women's World Champion, could become a double champion if she wins the tournament and then defeats WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. If SKY emerges victorious, she will earn the right to challenge either Morgan or Ripley for a world title.

There had been some concern regarding Morgan's status after a scare during a WWE live event over the weekend. However, she appeared to be fully healthy on RAW, taking part in a physical confrontation with SKY without any visible issues ahead of their championship implications-filled showdown.

On the men's side, the King of the Ring winner will earn a SummerSlam title opportunity against either World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has his hands full this Saturday, as he is set to defend his championship in a Triple Threat Match against Gunther and Sami Zayn.

Night of Champions begins at 1 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

Confirmed WWE Night of Champions 2026 Card

• Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

• Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

• WWE Women's United States Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

• WWE United States Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

• King of the Ring Final: Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso

• Queen of the Ring Final: IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan