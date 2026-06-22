×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Finals Set For ESPN Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2026
WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Finals Set For ESPN Broadcast

 
WWE has confirmed that both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament finals will take place during the opening hour of Night of Champions this Saturday.

The announcement was made during this week's episode of WWE RAW, revealing that the tournament finals will be featured early in the premium live event, which will also be simulcast on ESPN. Fans in the United States can watch the entire show through the ESPN Unlimited app, while international viewers can stream the event on Netflix.

While WWE has not yet revealed the exact order of the matches, the King of the Ring final will see Oba Femi battle Jey Uso, while IYO SKY faces Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring final.

The stakes are high, with SummerSlam world championship opportunities on the line for both winners. Morgan, who currently reigns as Women's World Champion, could become a double champion if she wins the tournament and then defeats WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. If SKY emerges victorious, she will earn the right to challenge either Morgan or Ripley for a world title.

There had been some concern regarding Morgan's status after a scare during a WWE live event over the weekend. However, she appeared to be fully healthy on RAW, taking part in a physical confrontation with SKY without any visible issues ahead of their championship implications-filled showdown.

On the men's side, the King of the Ring winner will earn a SummerSlam title opportunity against either World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has his hands full this Saturday, as he is set to defend his championship in a Triple Threat Match against Gunther and Sami Zayn.

Night of Champions begins at 1 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

Confirmed WWE Night of Champions 2026 Card

• Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

• Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

• WWE Women's United States Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

• WWE United States Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

• King of the Ring Final: Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso

• Queen of the Ring Final: IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 23rd 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#collision

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy