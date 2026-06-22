Jacob Fatu Pays Tribute To Umaga During WWE Raw Appearance

Jacob Fatu paid tribute to a late family member during this week's episode of WWE RAW from London, while also finding himself at the center of an ongoing Bloodline storyline.

During a backstage segment at the O2 Arena, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were discussing their upcoming matches, with Jey preparing for Oba Femi at Night of Champions and Jimmy focused on his bout against LA Knight later in the evening. Their conversation was interrupted by Jacob Fatu, who immediately faced criticism from Jey for arriving late and for meeting with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

"I don't answer to your punk a**, Jey. I'm on orders from the OTC, and Solo needed to hear something," Jacob responded.

Jimmy questioned how the conversation with Solo went, noting that his cousin has never been known for taking instructions well.

"None of that matters. The only thing that matters is Solo got the message," Fatu replied.

When Jimmy asked what came next, Jacob simply stated that they would wait and see what happened.

While delivering the promo, Jacob was wearing a shirt featuring WWE Hall of Famer Umaga, paying homage to his late uncle. Umaga, whose real name was Eddie Fatu, passed away in December 2009 at the age of 36. The former Intercontinental Champion remains one of the most memorable members of the Anoa'i wrestling family and is remembered fondly by fans and relatives alike.

The family connection runs deep, as Umaga was the brother of Rikishi, father of Jimmy and Jey Uso, while Jacob Fatu is the son of Samuel Fatu, better known as The Tonga Kid, another brother of Umaga.

The night's storyline took another twist later in the show when Solo Sikoa unexpectedly appeared during Jimmy Uso's match against LA Knight. Solo emerged from the crowd and delivered a Samoan Spike to Jimmy behind the referee's back, allowing Knight to capitalize and secure the victory. The interference immediately raised questions about the message Jacob claimed to have delivered to Solo and whether the Bloodline's internal tensions are far from over.