Jason Statham Gets Huge Reaction During WWE Raw In London



Jason Statham made a surprise appearance at this week's WWE RAW event in London, drawing a strong reaction from the crowd inside the O2 Arena.

The June 22 edition of RAW took place before a packed house in London, England, with the popular actor among several notable names spotted at ringside. WWE cameras highlighted Statham seated in the front row during the broadcast, and fans responded with a loud ovation.

Prior to RAW airing live on Netflix, Statham addressed the audience near the entrance stage and shared his enthusiasm after meeting WWE talent backstage.

"It's big, it's big, and we're here! It's great. We just met a lot of fighters backstage. It's gonna be a big one. I feel it," Statham said.

The actor was not the only high-profile guest in attendance. Commentary also acknowledged Zuffa Boxing representatives Lee Cutler and Alex MacMillan, former heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora, and UFC star Michael Page.

The London crowd was treated to a newsworthy episode of RAW, which featured Lyra Valkyria's shocking heel turn as well as The Vision defending the World Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.