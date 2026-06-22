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Netflix Announces WWE: Unreal Season 3 Premiere Date

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2026
Netflix Announces WWE: Unreal Season 3 Premiere Date

Netflix issued the following announcement regarding the upcoming third season of WWE: Unreal.

WWE: Unreal Season 3 will premiere globally on Netflix on July 21, 2026.

According to the official synopsis:

"John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rise to the occasion. WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the writers’ room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42."

The series is directed and executive produced by Chris Weaver and Erik Powers.

Executive producers include Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico.

Senior producers are Harley Glantz, Brian Decker, and Michael Flynn, while John Galiani, Dan Gati, and Jeremy Lundblad serve as producers.

WWE: Unreal is produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE.

Season 3 will consist of five episodes, each running approximately 50 minutes.

The season will feature a star-studded lineup of WWE talent, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

The new season promises an in-depth look at the creative process behind WWE’s biggest stories, highlighting how injuries, unexpected changes, and pivotal decisions impacted the company’s journey toward WrestleMania 42.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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