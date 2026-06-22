Becky Lynch Claims Victory After Lyra Valkyria Turns On Bayley

Becky Lynch is making sure everyone knows she called it first following Lyra Valkyria’s shocking actions on WWE RAW.

The reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion has spent the last year taking verbal shots at many of her rivals, including repeatedly referring to Lyra Valkyria as “Looney Lyra.” After Valkyria snapped and attacked Bayley following their unsuccessful WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship challenge on RAW, Lynch quickly took to social media to celebrate what she viewed as proof that her warnings were justified.

“LOONEY LOSER LYRA HAS SNAPPED!! All because she LOST! What did she expect?! I TRIED to warn her that BASIC Bayley would hold her back,” Lynch posted on X. “But she DIDN’T listen!!! ! I WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!!! #beckywasrightabouteverything.”

Lynch did not stop there. She revisited older posts on her timeline, highlighting previous comments she had made about Valkyria and suggesting the latest developments only reinforced her long-standing claims.

The attack occurred moments after Valkyria and Bayley fell short in their bid to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Paige and Brie Bella. While Bayley attempted to encourage her partner after the defeat, Valkyria responded by blindsiding her before launching a brutal assault that required officials and referees to intervene.

Later in the show, Jackie Redmond attempted to get an explanation from Valkyria backstage. However, the former champion refused to answer questions and instead lashed out verbally before storming away.

Lynch also found another reason to weigh in on RAW, taking aim at Maxxine Dupri after she confronted Chad Gable during the broadcast.

Bayley and Valkyria had been aligned for more than a year, but after this week's explosive turn, their partnership appears to be over. And if you ask Becky Lynch, it is simply another example of her being right all along.