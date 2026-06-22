Jacob Fatu Fined Following Attack On Eric Andre During WWE Raw

Jacob Fatu has reportedly been fined following his attack on actor and comedian Eric Andre during last week's episode of WWE RAW.

Andre appeared on the show as part of a promotional push for the upcoming film Little Brother, which also stars John Cena. Things quickly went off the rails when Andre got involved with the brown Ula Fala that Roman Reigns had placed around Fatu’s neck. The encounter ended with the Samoan Werewolf laying out Andre and crushing him with two devastating splashes after receiving orders from Reigns.

During this week's RAW from The O2 Arena, WWE General Manager Adam Pearce appeared in a backstage segment alongside LA Knight and Jimmy Uso.

Knight continued to question Pearce's handling of The Bloodline, jokingly suggesting the faction must have some kind of leverage over him given how often they seem to escape punishment. He specifically brought up Fatu's attack on Andre, prompting Pearce to reveal that the former United States Champion had been disciplined and fined for his actions.

The conversation eventually led to Pearce making a match official for later in the night, booking LA Knight against Jimmy Uso.

The issue between Knight and The Bloodline has continued to escalate in recent weeks. On last week's RAW, Knight stormed an in-ring segment involving Jimmy and Jey Uso, attacking both men with a steel chair. Moments later, Jacob Fatu charged to the ring and took Knight down with a vicious Tongan Death Grip.

With tensions continuing to rise, it remains to be seen whether Fatu will once again get involved when Jimmy Uso and LA Knight collide on RAW.