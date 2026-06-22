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Lyra Valkyria Turns On Bayley After WWE Raw Tag Team Title Loss

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2026
Lyra Valkyria Turns On Bayley After WWE Raw Tag Team Title Loss

Lyra Valkyria’s partnership with Bayley appears to be over following a shocking turn of events on this week’s episode of WWE RAW in London.

The duo challenged Paige and Brie Bella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, looking to capture the gold after more than a year of working together. During the match, Valkyria connected with a fisherman’s buster on Paige and attempted to follow up with a second. Paige managed to counter the move and delivered Ram-Paige, scoring the pinfall victory to retain the titles alongside Brie.

Following the defeat, Bayley attempted to keep her teammate’s spirits up, reassuring Valkyria that another championship opportunity would come their way. As Bayley embraced her partner, Valkyria suddenly snapped, launching a vicious attack that caught everyone off guard.

Valkyria drove Bayley throat-first into the ropes before continuing the assault with a series of strikes. She then planted Bayley with Nightwing, leaving her laid out in the ring. Officials and producers rushed to intervene, but Valkyria managed to land another shot before finally backing away.

Later in the broadcast, Jackie Redmond attempted to get answers from Valkyria regarding her actions. However, the former Women’s Intercontinental Champion refused to explain herself, abruptly shutting down the interview and storming off.

Bayley and Valkyria had been aligned for more than a year after initially battling over the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Their rivalry eventually evolved into a successful partnership ahead of WrestleMania 41, but after Monday’s dramatic betrayal, that alliance now appears to be finished.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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