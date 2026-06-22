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Road Dogg Expected At TNA Slammiversary Amid Backstage Role Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2026
Road Dogg Expected At TNA Slammiversary Amid Backstage Role Rumors

Road Dogg could be headed to TNA Wrestling, with a new report indicating he is expected to be present at this weekend’s Slammiversary event as speculation continues about a possible backstage position within the company.

Recent reports have linked the former WWE SmackDown co-lead writer to TNA following the departure of Tommy Dreamer, who recently stepped away from his role as co-head of creative. Internally, Road Dogg has reportedly been discussed as a potential replacement, although no official announcement has been made.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Road Dogg is expected to attend TNA Slammiversary on Sunday. Johnson noted that TNA originally considered bringing him in as a producer, but Dreamer’s exit may have opened the door for a different position. There is also belief within the company that he could become involved with the creative team. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp further reported that discussions regarding Road Dogg joining TNA creative have been ongoing for several weeks.

One source reportedly pointed to Road Dogg's strong relationship with WWE NXT head writer Johnny Russo as a potential benefit for the ongoing working relationship between NXT and TNA.

Another backstage change may also be taking shape. PWInsider reports that TNA Vice President of TV Production Eric Tompkins is expected to work closely with Hunter "Delirious" Johnston on creative matters moving forward. While some within the company view the arrangement as a co-head creative structure, Johnson noted that this has not been fully confirmed.

Road Dogg stepped away from his position as WWE SmackDown co-lead writer in March 2026. At the time, he explained that he felt WWE no longer required his services in that role. With Slammiversary approaching, attention is now turning to whether he will officially become part of TNA's backstage leadership team.

TNA Slammiversary takes place this Sunday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will face stiff competition on the wrestling calendar, sharing the day with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and WWE NXT Great American Bash.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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