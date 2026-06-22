Jim Ross Provides New Health Update While Recovering In Oklahoma Hospital

Jim Ross has provided another update as he continues his lengthy stay in hospital.

Taking to social media on Monday, the legendary wrestling commentator revealed that he has now spent 22 days in a hospital in Norman, Oklahoma. Despite the challenges, Ross remained upbeat, sharing that he was watching the College World Series while supporting his beloved Oklahoma Sooners baseball team.

“Day 22 in the hospital in Norman. Watching @CWSOmaha with my @soonerbaseball. Thanks for everyone’s kind thoughts and prayers. Don’t count me out just yet. I’m still fighting!”

Ross did not reveal the specific reason for his current hospitalization. However, the WWE Hall of Famer has been open about a number of health issues in recent years.

Earlier in 2026, Ross disclosed that he had undergone testing related to potential dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He has also battled skin cancer on multiple occasions and has frequently shared updates regarding his health throughout his broadcasting career.

His latest hospital stay follows a fall he suffered in May ahead of AEW Double or Nothing. Although the accident affected his plans, Ross still made the trip to the pay-per-view event and called the Continental Championship bout between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly.

Since entering hospital, Ross has received an outpouring of support from fans, wrestlers, and industry figures, many of whom have continued to send messages of encouragement following his latest update.

Questions also remain regarding Ross' future with AEW. His current contract with the promotion is reportedly due to expire in August, and the veteran broadcaster has previously acknowledged that the decision on whether he stays will rest with AEW President Tony Khan.

“I don’t have a lot more time left on my contract. I talked to Barry Bloom, my agent. He was in New York, and we chatted about my status. I’m just going to let it play out,” Ross said. “If Tony Khan wants to keep me, he will. If he doesn’t, then he won’t.”