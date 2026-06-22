WWE Raw Preview: Two Championship Matches Set For London

WWE heads to London, England tonight for a new episode of Raw at The O2 Arena, with championship matches and key appearances already announced for the show.

Two sets of titles will be on the line as Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Meanwhile, Paige and Brie Bella will put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships up for grabs against the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Elsewhere on the card, Dragon Lee is set to go one on one with Ethan Page.

Several major segments have also been confirmed ahead of Night of Champions. The finalists in both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will appear live to address the WWE Universe before their upcoming championship opportunities. Chad Gable is also scheduled to appear after requesting television time from Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Confirmed lineup for tonight's WWE Raw:

• WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

• Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

• King and Queen of the Ring finalists address the WWE Universe ahead of Night of Champions

• Chad Gable appearance following a request for television time from Adam Pearce