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Goldberg Reflects On Past Issues With Triple H, Calls Him A Good Guy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2026
Goldberg Reflects On Past Issues With Triple H, Calls Him A Good Guy

Goldberg has reflected on his rocky relationship with Triple H during their days together in WWE, admitting the two stars were far from friends when they first crossed paths.

Appearing on Going Ringside with the Local Station, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that tensions already existed before he arrived in WWE. According to Goldberg, sharing the same agent and Triple H’s close ties to WWE leadership made the situation even more complicated.

“It was different at the time, because he and I couldn’t stand each other,” Goldberg said. “We were both represented by the same agent, and we had a confrontation prior to me going to the WWE, and then, oh, by the way, he was married to Vince McMahon’s daughter, so I mean it was kind of like me walking into an unwinnable situation, but I think business prevailed, and truthfully, at the end of the day, he’s a good guy.”

Goldberg also looked back fondly on his time working alongside wrestling veteran Haku, also known as Meng, during his WCW run. Despite Haku’s legendary reputation as one of the toughest men in the industry, Goldberg said he never felt intimidated by him and instead viewed him as one of his most important mentors.

“Meng never scared me,” he said. “I just greatly appreciated the person that he was, the human being that he was, outside of the ring, inside the ring.”

Discussing his early days in professional wrestling, Goldberg recalled feeling like an outsider after transitioning from the NFL. He said many people within the business viewed him as someone taking opportunities away from established wrestlers.

“I was still a professional football player trying to blend into a new business where I was not really wanted,” he said. “I was stealing a guy’s job.”

While acknowledging the challenges, Goldberg remained confident that he would eventually prove himself and find success in the industry.

When asked about the greatest opponent of his career, Goldberg quickly pointed to Brock Lesnar. He described Lesnar as someone who mirrored his own physical style and said the chemistry between them created something special whenever they shared the ring.

“The dynamic of having two absolute monsters in the ring together, I was more excited than anyone, because he was a guy that could take it if I hit him,” Goldberg said.

Away from wrestling, Goldberg revealed that he has remained extremely busy since stepping away from active competition. He noted that several television projects are currently in development, including a show involving his son that he hopes will find a home on Discovery. He also confirmed that he will be appearing on Shark Tank.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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