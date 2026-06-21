Bayley Targeted By Unexpected Visitor During WWE UK Tour

Bayley’s time on WWE’s European Summer Tour got off to an unusual start, thanks to an unexpected encounter in Cardiff.

The former WWE Women’s Champion is currently touring the UK with WWE as the company makes stops across Wales and England ahead of upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown at London’s O2 Arena.

Before she even made it to the ring, Bayley found herself on the receiving end of a bizarre attack. Taking to social media, she shared the unfortunate moment with fans:

“I was shat on by a pigeon about 45 min ago. #WWECardiff”

While Bayley didn't reveal exactly where the incident took place or provide any further details, she clearly saw the funny side and wasted no time turning the mishap into a joke online.

WWE's European Summer Tour continues with events in Birmingham before heading to London for Raw and SmackDown. After Cardiff, Bayley will likely be keeping an eye on the skies as much as her opponents.