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New Details Emerge On Private Party’s AEW Injury Absences

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2026
New Details Emerge On Private Party’s AEW Injury Absences

AEW's Private Party remain sidelined, and a new report has shed some light on what led to both members being out of action.

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have not competed since the March 28 episode of AEW Collision, where they came up short against the Death Riders pairing of Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia.

Following that match, reports surfaced that Quen had suffered a tear, although details regarding the specific injury were not disclosed. At the time, it was noted that he was expected to be absent for an extended period.

More recently, it was reported that Kassidy was also dealing with an injury, though no information was provided regarding the nature of the issue.

According to a new update from Fightful Select, both Kassidy and Quen sustained the same injury during that March 28 Collision bout. Despite the revelation that the injuries were identical and occurred in the same match, the exact injury suffered by the Private Party duo has not yet been confirmed.

There is currently no word on when either wrestler is expected to return to AEW programming.

 


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