Eric Bischoff Reflects On Turning Down Chance To Buy UFC For $2.5 Million

Eric Bischoff recently reflected on UFC’s ambitious White House lawn event and used the discussion to highlight the business minds he believes transformed combat sports into global powerhouses.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff admitted that as someone with extensive experience producing major live events, the scale and complexity of staging an outdoor show of that magnitude immediately stood out to him.

“What did I think of the event? Mind-boggling,” Bischoff said. “I had PTSD symptoms weeks before the event, worrying about things I had no reason to worry about in terms of logistics.”

He went on to explain why outdoor productions can be especially challenging.

“The complexity of doing a live sporting event outside is fraught. Everything from the weather to the wind to security issues, you name it, it can go wrong.”

Because of those potential obstacles, Bischoff was particularly impressed by how smoothly the event came together.

“To see the event come off as well as it did from a production perspective was very, very impressive.”

The conversation then shifted to UFC President Dana White, whom Bischoff praised for helping elevate the company into a worldwide phenomenon. He also compared White's accomplishments to those of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“I admire the hell out of what Dana White, in particular, and everybody that’s come in behind him, has done,” Bischoff said.

According to Bischoff, neither White nor McMahon should be viewed simply as promoters.

“You cannot look at what Vince McMahon built and not respect it, if you’re honest at all, controversy aside,” he said. “If you look at Dana White, they’re businessmen. Calling them promoters is unfair. These are highly successful businessmen.”

Bischoff also revisited a fascinating opportunity from years ago when he was approached about purchasing UFC during one of the most difficult periods in the company's history.

“I remember getting a phone call one Friday night when I was out having a beer with my wife, and the guy that was in top management called me, said, ‘Hey, would you like to buy the UFC for 2.5 million?’” Bischoff recalled.

At the time, UFC was battling significant obstacles, including political pressure and difficulties securing venues.

“UFC couldn’t get into venues. There were states trying to outlaw them, John McCain was pressuring.”

While intrigued by the brand itself, Bischoff ultimately decided against pursuing the purchase.

“I was interested in the brand, but not interested in the acquisition, because I didn’t feel like there was anything I could contribute to turn anything around. So I passed on that.”

Looking back, he expressed admiration for the commitment shown by Dana White and the Fertitta family, whose investment eventually turned UFC into a massive success story.

“If you look at what Dana White did, the Fertittas coming in, they lost over $3