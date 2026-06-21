×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Eric Bischoff Reflects On Turning Down Chance To Buy UFC For $2.5 Million

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2026
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Turning Down Chance To Buy UFC For $2.5 Million

Eric Bischoff recently reflected on UFC’s ambitious White House lawn event and used the discussion to highlight the business minds he believes transformed combat sports into global powerhouses.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff admitted that as someone with extensive experience producing major live events, the scale and complexity of staging an outdoor show of that magnitude immediately stood out to him.

“What did I think of the event? Mind-boggling,” Bischoff said. “I had PTSD symptoms weeks before the event, worrying about things I had no reason to worry about in terms of logistics.”

He went on to explain why outdoor productions can be especially challenging.

“The complexity of doing a live sporting event outside is fraught. Everything from the weather to the wind to security issues, you name it, it can go wrong.”

Because of those potential obstacles, Bischoff was particularly impressed by how smoothly the event came together.

“To see the event come off as well as it did from a production perspective was very, very impressive.”

The conversation then shifted to UFC President Dana White, whom Bischoff praised for helping elevate the company into a worldwide phenomenon. He also compared White's accomplishments to those of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“I admire the hell out of what Dana White, in particular, and everybody that’s come in behind him, has done,” Bischoff said.

According to Bischoff, neither White nor McMahon should be viewed simply as promoters.

“You cannot look at what Vince McMahon built and not respect it, if you’re honest at all, controversy aside,” he said. “If you look at Dana White, they’re businessmen. Calling them promoters is unfair. These are highly successful businessmen.”

Bischoff also revisited a fascinating opportunity from years ago when he was approached about purchasing UFC during one of the most difficult periods in the company's history.

“I remember getting a phone call one Friday night when I was out having a beer with my wife, and the guy that was in top management called me, said, ‘Hey, would you like to buy the UFC for 2.5 million?’” Bischoff recalled.

At the time, UFC was battling significant obstacles, including political pressure and difficulties securing venues.

“UFC couldn’t get into venues. There were states trying to outlaw them, John McCain was pressuring.”

While intrigued by the brand itself, Bischoff ultimately decided against pursuing the purchase.

“I was interested in the brand, but not interested in the acquisition, because I didn’t feel like there was anything I could contribute to turn anything around. So I passed on that.”

Looking back, he expressed admiration for the commitment shown by Dana White and the Fertitta family, whose investment eventually turned UFC into a massive success story.

“If you look at what Dana White did, the Fertittas coming in, they lost over $3


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 23rd 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#collision

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy