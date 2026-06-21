Eric Bischoff Says Road Dogg Is A "Square Peg, Round Hole" In TKO Era WWE

Eric Bischoff has weighed in on Road Dogg's role within WWE's creative structure, suggesting that the former DX member may not be the right fit for the company's current direction under TKO leadership.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff made it clear that his comments were based solely on observation rather than personal experience working with Brian James.

“I’ve never worked with him, so I absolutely have no idea,” Bischoff said. “Certainly know of him, so my opinion doesn’t really mean much.”

Even with that disclaimer, Bischoff believes Road Dogg's creative style may not align with the modern corporate environment that WWE operates within today.

“I think clearly out of place in the TKO version of WWE. Clearly out of place, square peg, round hole,” Bischoff said. “It’s never going to work culturally from a business perspective, at least as it relates to in-ring storytelling and talent.”

Rather than criticizing Road Dogg's abilities, Bischoff stressed that success often comes down to compatibility and timing. He pointed out that talented individuals and organizations do not always work well together, regardless of their respective strengths.

“It’s not who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s just the chemistry just doesn’t work sometimes,” he explained. “You could take two highly talented people, or an organization and a talented person, and it just doesn’t come together.”

Road Dogg has remained a frequent topic of discussion among wrestling fans in recent months. He faced criticism online following his portrayal in WWE's Unreal documentary series, although several people who have worked closely with him have publicly defended his reputation. His name has also been mentioned in speculation surrounding potential creative changes within TNA Wrestling as the promotion continues to undergo internal restructuring.