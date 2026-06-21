Eric Bischoff Explains Why His TNA Number Two Prediction Fell Short

Eric Bischoff has responded to criticism surrounding his past belief that TNA could eventually become the second-largest wrestling promotion in North America, explaining that his outlook was based on circumstances that never fully came together.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff said he still believes the possibility exists under the right conditions, particularly if the company were able to secure a stronger television agreement. However, he noted that his original assessment was made when TNA's partnership with WWE appeared to be heading in a much more significant direction.

According to Bischoff, he expected the relationship between the two promotions to develop into a strategic alliance that would allow talent to move back and forth more frequently. He envisioned NXT wrestlers gaining experience and exposure in TNA before returning to WWE's developmental system or advancing to Raw and SmackDown.

Bischoff explained that the arrangement never evolved to that level and, in his opinion, effectively stalled once TNA secured its latest television deal. Because of that, he no longer sees the same environment that led him to predict TNA could firmly establish itself as the industry's number two company.

He went on to discuss what he considers the biggest challenge for any wrestling promotion built around television. Bischoff argued that success requires more than simply having a TV show. Promotions must invest heavily in creating programming that satisfies broadcasters and ensures long-term viability within the television landscape.

As he expanded on the topic, Bischoff stressed that companies need the financial resources to support that commitment. He emphasized that operating a television wrestling product without the necessary investment makes long-term success extremely difficult.

Another area Bischoff highlighted was the importance of presenting events in front of legitimate live audiences. He stated that wrestling promotions need authentic crowd environments and should avoid relying on small-scale productions that fail to generate the atmosphere expected from a national television product.

Ultimately, Bischoff maintained that building a successful wrestling company requires significant financial backing, strong television partnerships, and the ability to consistently produce events in front of engaged live audiences.