×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Adam Pearce Announces New Matches And Segments For WWE Raw In London

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2026
Adam Pearce Announces New Matches And Segments For WWE Raw In London

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed several new segments and matches for this Monday's episode of Raw from London.

In a video shared on social media, Pearce announced that all four finalists in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will be in attendance. King of the Ring finalists Oba Femi and Jey Uso are scheduled to appear, while Queen of the Ring finalists Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky will also address the WWE Universe ahead of their respective tournament finals.

Pearce additionally revealed that Chad Gable will be featured on the broadcast.

A new singles match has also been made official, with Dragon Lee set to face Ethan Page.

The latest additions join a card that already includes two championship matches. World Tag Team Champions The Vision will defend their titles against The Street Profits, while WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella are set to put their championships on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Raw takes place on June 22 from The O2 Arena in London, England, and will stream live on Netflix beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Updated WWE Raw Lineup For June 22, 2026:

• King of the Ring finalists Oba Femi and Jey Uso to appear

• Queen of the Ring finalists Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky to appear

• Chad Gable to appear

• Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

• World Tag Team Championship Match: The Vision (c) vs. The Street Profits

• WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 23rd 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#collision

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy