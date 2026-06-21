Adam Pearce Announces New Matches And Segments For WWE Raw In London

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed several new segments and matches for this Monday's episode of Raw from London.

In a video shared on social media, Pearce announced that all four finalists in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will be in attendance. King of the Ring finalists Oba Femi and Jey Uso are scheduled to appear, while Queen of the Ring finalists Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky will also address the WWE Universe ahead of their respective tournament finals.

Pearce additionally revealed that Chad Gable will be featured on the broadcast.

A new singles match has also been made official, with Dragon Lee set to face Ethan Page.

The latest additions join a card that already includes two championship matches. World Tag Team Champions The Vision will defend their titles against The Street Profits, while WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella are set to put their championships on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Raw takes place on June 22 from The O2 Arena in London, England, and will stream live on Netflix beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Updated WWE Raw Lineup For June 22, 2026:

• King of the Ring finalists Oba Femi and Jey Uso to appear

• Queen of the Ring finalists Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky to appear

• Chad Gable to appear

• Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

• World Tag Team Championship Match: The Vision (c) vs. The Street Profits

• WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria