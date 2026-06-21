Martha Hart Named 2026 Calgarian Of The Year

Dr. Martha Hart has been recognized as the 2026 Calgarian of the Year, earning one of Calgary's highest civic honors during the 2026 Calgary Awards ceremony held at City Hall on June 17.

Hart, best known as the founder of the Owen Hart Foundation, was among 13 individuals celebrated during the event for their outstanding impact on the local community. She received the prestigious distinction in recognition of her long-standing dedication to charitable work and community development.

In announcing the award, the City of Calgary highlighted Hart's achievements as a researcher, philanthropist, and advocate focused on improving access to education, housing stability, and food security. Through the Owen Hart Foundation, Hart has helped create opportunities for countless Calgarians through programs designed to support home ownership and post-secondary education.

The foundation was established following the tragic death of Owen Hart in 1999. Since its creation, the organization has centered its efforts around three key initiatives. Its scholarship program assists students from low-income backgrounds in pursuing higher education, while its home ownership program helps families achieve the goal of purchasing a home. The foundation also works alongside a variety of charitable organizations, including the Alberta Children's Hospital and the Calgary Zoo, to support community-focused projects and initiatives.

Over the years, the Owen Hart Foundation has become a lasting part of Owen Hart's legacy, while Martha Hart's leadership has continued to make a meaningful difference throughout Calgary. The Calgarian of the Year honor further recognizes her decades of commitment to helping others and strengthening communities across the city.