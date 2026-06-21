AJ Styles’ Son Avery Set For Pro Wrestling Debut This Week

AJ Styles’ legacy is set to continue through the next generation as his son, Avery Styles, prepares to make his professional wrestling debut later this month.

Avery will step into the ring for the first time on June 26 at SCA Wrestling’s Freedom Fling event at the Royston Dome in Royston, Georgia. In his debut match, he is scheduled to face Ashton Martin of The Program, with WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles accompanying him to ringside.

SCA Wrestling confirmed the announcement on social media, revealing that Avery Styles will make his first appearance as a professional wrestler with his father in his corner for the highly anticipated bout against Martin.

The debut comes only a few months after AJ Styles officially ended his in-ring career following his defeat to Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble. Despite retiring, Styles previously hinted that one scenario could tempt him back into the ring.

Shortly after the Royal Rumble, Styles suggested that the possibility of teaming with his son could lead to one final match.

"I mean, what if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once. You never know," Styles said.

Interest in Avery has continued to grow in recent months. Back in May, he shared footage of himself training and successfully performing his father's iconic Spiral Tap onto a crash pad, sparking excitement among fans eager to see whether he can carve out a wrestling career of his own.

With his debut now officially set, wrestling fans will soon get their first look at the next member of the Styles family to step between the ropes.