FTR Announce Break From Full-Time Wrestling After 12 Years

FTR will be stepping away from full-time wrestling, with Dax Harwood revealing that he and Cash Wheeler are taking their first extended break in over a decade.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Harwood explained that the duo have been pushing themselves nonstop since 2014 and have reached a point of physical and mental exhaustion. Aside from a brief absence following a torn bicep in 2017, FTR have remained constantly active throughout their run.

“For the first time in 12 years, we’ve decided to step away and take some time for ourselves & for our families,” Harwood wrote.

Harwood admitted he does not know what the future holds for the team, saying he is unsure when they will return, what comes next, or whether they still have anything left to prove.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also opened up about the injuries he has been working through, including multiple lower back hematomas, a second bicep tear that he chose not to repair surgically, a significant labrum tear stretching from his groin to his hip, and a shoulder that requires replacement surgery. He noted that both he and Wheeler have been among the few AEW stars regularly competing on both Dynamite and Collision.

While stepping away from full-time competition, FTR are not disappearing entirely. The team is still scheduled for two independent appearances this summer. They will face The Good Brothers for Appalachian Mountain Wrestling on August 22 in Corbin, Kentucky, before heading to RevPro's event at Wembley Arena on August 29, where they will challenge The Young Guns for the Undisputed British Tag Team Championship.

Harwood ended his message with the familiar sign-off: “Top Guys, out.”

FTR are three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions and have been part of AEW since 2020. The pair dropped the championships to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at Double or Nothing 2026. Their current AEW deals, signed in 2023, are nearing the option year, and both men have previously indicated they expect their time as full-time wrestlers to come to an end around the expiration of that contract.