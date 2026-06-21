×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

FTR Announce Break From Full-Time Wrestling After 12 Years

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2026
FTR Announce Break From Full-Time Wrestling After 12 Years

FTR will be stepping away from full-time wrestling, with Dax Harwood revealing that he and Cash Wheeler are taking their first extended break in over a decade.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Harwood explained that the duo have been pushing themselves nonstop since 2014 and have reached a point of physical and mental exhaustion. Aside from a brief absence following a torn bicep in 2017, FTR have remained constantly active throughout their run.

“For the first time in 12 years, we’ve decided to step away and take some time for ourselves & for our families,” Harwood wrote.

Harwood admitted he does not know what the future holds for the team, saying he is unsure when they will return, what comes next, or whether they still have anything left to prove.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also opened up about the injuries he has been working through, including multiple lower back hematomas, a second bicep tear that he chose not to repair surgically, a significant labrum tear stretching from his groin to his hip, and a shoulder that requires replacement surgery. He noted that both he and Wheeler have been among the few AEW stars regularly competing on both Dynamite and Collision.

While stepping away from full-time competition, FTR are not disappearing entirely. The team is still scheduled for two independent appearances this summer. They will face The Good Brothers for Appalachian Mountain Wrestling on August 22 in Corbin, Kentucky, before heading to RevPro's event at Wembley Arena on August 29, where they will challenge The Young Guns for the Undisputed British Tag Team Championship.

Harwood ended his message with the familiar sign-off: “Top Guys, out.”

FTR are three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions and have been part of AEW since 2020. The pair dropped the championships to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at Double or Nothing 2026. Their current AEW deals, signed in 2023, are nearing the option year, and both men have previously indicated they expect their time as full-time wrestlers to come to an end around the expiration of that contract.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 23rd 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#collision

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy