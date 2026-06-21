Lola Vice Set For Another NXT Women’s Title Defense Before Great American Bash

Lola Vice now has another title defense on her schedule before heading into WWE NXT Great American Bash.

During the June 20 edition of AAA on Fox, newly appointed AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio revealed several major announcements for next week's show, including a championship bout involving the NXT Women's Champion.

Mysterio announced that Vice will put her WWE NXT Women's Championship on the line against La Hiedra on the June 27 episode of AAA on Fox. The title defense comes just one day before Vice is scheduled to defend the championship against Kendal Grey at NXT Great American Bash on June 28.

The WWE Hall of Famer also teased the arrival of a former WWE World Champion who has never competed in AAA before. While no name was revealed, Mysterio promised additional details during next week's broadcast.

Another notable update involved AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Fenix. Mysterio stated that AAA is currently in discussions with the General Managers of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT in hopes of allowing Fenix to defend his championship across all three WWE brands.

AAA on Fox Lineup for June 27, 2026

• Lola Vice vs. La Hiedra for the WWE NXT Women's Championship

• Rey Mysterio to reveal more details regarding the upcoming AAA debut of a former WWE World Champion