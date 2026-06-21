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Perros Del Mal Reunites And Targets El Grande Americano In AAA Attack

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2026
Perros Del Mal Reunites And Targets El Grande Americano In AAA Attack

AAA’s newly revived Perros del Mal faction made a major statement on the June 20 edition of AAA on Fox by targeting El Grande Americano in a shocking closing segment.

The show’s main event featured El Grande Americano celebrating his victory at Noche de Los Grandes, where he also made it clear that he has his sights set on Dominik Mysterio and the AAA Mega Championship.

Before the broadcast came to an end, however, the celebration was cut short when WWE NXT star Karmen Petrovic made her way out and confronted Americano. Moments later, Daga, Angel Garza, Berto, and Bronco Nima surrounded the ring, setting the stage for a brutal assault.

With Americano trapped, the group launched a five-on-one attack, overwhelming him and leaving him laid out in the ring. After the beatdown, the wrestlers revealed shirts bearing the Perros del Mal name, officially confirming the faction’s return. Petrovic punctuated the attack by delivering a kick to Americano’s head before the group stood tall to close the show.

Perros del Mal first emerged in the early 2000s and became one of the most recognizable groups in both AAA and CMLL. While Angel Garza, Berto, Karmen Petrovic, and Bronco Nima are new additions to the stable, Daga has a long history with the faction dating back to 2012.

Garza, Berto, Petrovic, and Nima continue to split their time between WWE’s NXT brand and main roster appearances, while Daga remains one of AAA’s most accomplished competitors, having previously held both the AAA Latin American Championship and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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