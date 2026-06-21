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Mickie James Defends Tommy Dreamer Amid Online Allegations

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2026
Mickie James Defends Tommy Dreamer Amid Online Allegations

Tommy Dreamer has come under scrutiny online after former wrestling student and referee Perch shared a story about an interaction he claims took place during a TNA event.

In a series of posts on social media, Perch recalled being pulled aside by Dreamer backstage and receiving what he described as discouraging comments about his future in the industry.

According to Perch, Dreamer told him he would do everything possible to prevent him from getting work in professional wrestling. While admitting the remarks were difficult to hear as a young student, Perch said he chose not to dwell on them and instead focused on finding his own path in the business.

He explained that he thanked Dreamer for the advice and continued pursuing opportunities elsewhere. Perch encouraged aspiring wrestlers to stay true to themselves, embrace constructive criticism professionally, and surround themselves with people who support their ambitions rather than allowing others to dictate their future.

The posts quickly gained attention across the wrestling community, prompting a response from WWE veteran Mickie James, a longtime friend and supporter of Dreamer.

James questioned whether the full story had been presented, suggesting there was likely more context behind the situation. She praised Dreamer's reputation within the industry, noting the countless wrestlers he has helped throughout his career, including herself.

In her response, James wrote:

"Perch, listen, I don't know you. But I do know [Tommy Dreamer] well enough to know that 'if' he truly said this. There is far more to this story that you are conveniently leaving out. If you are going into come on here & attempt to bury someone. Especially someone who is as loved, respected, and responsible for helping soooooo many folks, including myself, in this industry. Then at least be completely honest. I understand you want to speak 'your truth' & possibly gain a bit of recognition by jumping on the bandwagon, however if this is your path of 15 seconds of [X] buzz … at least have the common decency to speak 'the whole truth'. This ain't it, it's also pretty dumb because Tommy will always have a job in the business. I don't know if I can say the same for you. Have a blessed day."

After another user pointed out that Perch's comments were spread across multiple posts and included additional context, James responded with a brief follow-up message:

"lol. True."

While James defended Dreamer, AEW and ROH talent Carlie Bravo shared a separate experience involving the former ECW star.

Bravo claimed that Dreamer once told him he was talented but questioned how a "cocky black guy" could be marketed to a wider audience. Despite the criticism, Bravo said he never altered his personality and has continued to find success in wrestling.

Joey Janela also weighed in on the discussion, expressing support for Perch. While noting that he likes Dreamer personally, Janela said he was surprised by the alleged comments and praised Perch as one of the most humble and dedicated individuals in the wrestling business.

Janela wrote:

"As someone that does like Tommy, idk why he would say something like that to one of nicest and most humble dudes in professional wrestling, a student of the game and one of the best refs out there. Without doubt one day you'll be reffing multiple Wrestlemania's! Keep going!"

Dreamer spent roughly a decade with TNA Wrestling, working in several roles including creative, producer, and talent relations. His departure from the company became public on June 17, 2026. As of this writing, Dreamer has not publicly addressed the allegations or the reactions that followed online.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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