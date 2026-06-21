Former WWE Talent Masyn Holiday Reveals Why She Walked Away

Darci Khan, formerly known in WWE as Masyn Holiday, has spoken publicly for the first time about her decision to leave the company, revealing that struggles with depression and anxiety ultimately led her to walk away from her wrestling career.

In a recently posted video on social media, Khan confirmed reports of her departure and shared an emotional account of the difficulties she faced during her time with WWE. According to Khan, she had been battling unhappiness for an extended period and reached a point where she no longer recognized herself.

She explained that her mental health had deteriorated significantly, leaving her feeling lost and emotionally overwhelmed. While uncertainty about her future kept her from leaving sooner, she admitted that fear of not knowing what would come next caused her to remain in a situation that no longer felt right for her.

Khan described feeling an immediate sense of relief once she made the decision to leave WWE. While stressing that she has no ill feelings toward the company or the people she worked alongside, she said the path WWE offered simply did not align with her personal goals and purpose in life.

The former WWE talent also revealed that she had considered quitting for a long time but felt pressured to have a complete plan in place before making such a major decision. However, the moment itself came unexpectedly. After praying for guidance before a training session and documenting her feelings in a journal, she arrived at practice already emotionally exhausted. A conversation with her coach ultimately led to her opening up about her struggles and admitting that she no longer wanted to continue wrestling.

According to Khan, her coach was not surprised by the revelation and told her it had become apparent through her demeanor that something was wrong.

Although she acknowledged the opportunities professional wrestling could have provided, Khan said she eventually realized that becoming a top WWE Superstar was not the calling she envisioned for herself. Despite appreciating everything the company offered, she felt compelled to pursue a different direction.

Reports of Holiday's departure surfaced last week after her social media accounts were updated to reflect her real name, Darci Khan, rather than her WWE ring persona.

During her time with WWE, Khan competed on WWE Evolve, NXT live events, dark matches, and appeared on WWE LFG. Her final televised match took place on the June 7 episode of WWE LFG, where she scored a victory over PJ Vasa.