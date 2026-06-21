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Backstage Update Reveals Several AEW And NJPW Stars Still Awaiting Forbidden Door Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2026
Backstage Update Reveals Several AEW And NJPW Stars Still Awaiting Forbidden Door Plans

 
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is rapidly approaching, but a new report suggests that several wrestlers across the participating promotions are still waiting to learn what role they will play at the event.

The annual crossover pay-per-view takes place on June 28 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, bringing together talent from AEW, NJPW, and CMLL for one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

According to Fightful Select, a number of wrestlers from the companies involved have yet to receive confirmation regarding their plans for the event. Sources indicated that while some talent are still in the dark about potential matches or appearances, the situation is not considered unusual, as final plans for Forbidden Door have often come together during the week leading up to the show.

The report also provided an update on Gabe Kidd's status heading into the pay-per-view. Kidd was reportedly expected to be a significant part of NJPW's plans in 2026, with major championship opportunities discussed before a shoulder injury forced those plans to be abandoned.

After returning to NJPW competition last week and officially declaring for the upcoming G1 Climax tournament, Kidd's involvement at Forbidden Door remains uncertain. Fightful noted that there had originally been expectations for him to build on previous comments he made regarding New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of the Forbidden Door storylines.

However, sources within AEW reportedly told Fightful that details surrounding Kidd's potential appearance are being kept tightly guarded, leaving his status for the event unclear at this stage.

Kidd has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury at AEW Dynasty 2026 but has now returned to action, fueling speculation that he could still find his way onto the card before the pay-per-view arrives.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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