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Multiple Major Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2026
Multiple Major Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed a packed lineup for next week's episode of Dynamite, with several major matches set just days before Forbidden Door.

Following his victory over Adam Priest on Saturday's Collision, Zack Sabre Jr. will return to action against Jack Perry. The challenge was issued by Perry, who reflected on the time Sabre mentored him during their shared stint in Japan and said he now wants to test himself against him in singles competition.

TMDK will also be represented on the show as Mikey Nicholls teams with Bad Dude Tito to face The Young Bucks. The announcement follows Saturday's Collision, where Perry teamed with The Bucks to score a win over Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson.

The AEW International Championship will be up for grabs as newly crowned champion Konosuke Takeshita puts the title on the line against Ricochet. After Collision went off the air, Ricochet made it clear he has his sights set on the championship and vowed to take the gold from Takeshita.

With the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final approaching at Forbidden Door, both finalists will compete on Dynamite. Will Ospreay is scheduled to face NJPW star ELP, while Swerve Strickland will go one on one with Daniel Garcia.

The Death Riders will also be in action as Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli square off against Mistico and Brodido in a trios encounter.

Two more spots in the upcoming Survival of the Fittest match will be decided on the show. Harley Cameron meets Marina Shafir in one qualifier, while Queen Aminata takes on Red Velvet in the other. The winners will advance to the July 1 edition of Dynamite, where the new TBS Champion will be crowned.

Updated AEW Dynamite Card For June 26:

• AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

• Will Ospreay vs. ELP

• Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

• Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mistico & Brodido

• Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jack Perry

• The Young Bucks vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito)

• Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir

• Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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