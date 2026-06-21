Kris Statlander Qualifies For Historic AEW Survival Of The Fittest Match

AEW has added another name to the upcoming Survival of the Fittest match that will determine the next TBS Champion.

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander secured her place in the historic bout by defeating Mina Shirakawa in a qualifying match. The former AEW Women’s World Champion and former TBS Champion earned the victory by reversing a pin attempt into a successful cover of her own.

With the win, Statlander becomes the third confirmed competitor for the first-ever Survival of the Fittest match in AEW history, which is scheduled to take place on the July 1 edition of Dynamite in San Diego, California. She joins Hikaru Shida and CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone, while three spots in the six-woman field remain available.

Statlander is no stranger to the TBS Championship scene. She previously held the title for 174 days after ending Jade Cargill’s undefeated run in May 2023, handing Cargill her final AEW loss before departing the company.

The championship was recently vacated when Willow Nightingale was forced to relinquish the belt due to a shoulder injury, setting the stage for AEW to crown a new champion through the Survival of the Fittest match.

AEW also confirmed the next two qualifying contests following Collision. Harley Cameron will face Marina Shafir, while ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet returns to Dynamite competition against Queen Aminata. Both matches are set to take place this Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the title match.